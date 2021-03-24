Leon Smith | Shifting without a clutch

In 1963, while still in college, I bought a blue 1958 Opel station wagon. It had a four-cylinder engine, and a three-speed manual transmission, with the shift lever on the column.

When I came home on weekends, I would sometimes shift the old car without the clutch.

“I wish you wouldn’t do that,” Patsy said. “You might tear something up.”

“I won’t,” I replied. “I shifted Daddy’s old ‘50 Ford a thousand times without the clutch.”

“Bet he didn’t know you did,” she said.

“He didn’t,” I smiled. “He would’ve said, ‘Don’t do that son, it’s the only car we got.’”

I paused. “I didn’t want to disobey his wishes.”

“But now I can shift from low to second, ear and second to high, and back down to second,” I said, “as long as I get the engine turning at the right speed. Then the shift lever will fall right into gear.”

One weekend, shortly after we were married, Patsy and I drove the Opel over to Seneca to shop. After walking into several shops, but finding nothing we wanted, we got back in the Opel and retraced our route.

Near the edge of gown, I downshifted, as I prepared to stop for traffic light.

To my surprise, both clutch pedal and its shaft broke loose, then landed with a clunk at my feet.

“Oh my gosh,” I said.

“What’s wrong?”

“The clutch pedal just fell clean off,” I said.

Patsy called on her Maker, then me as she asked, “What are we going to do?”

After I ran through the red light, I handed her the pedal, then said, “Hang on to this. I’m going to try to get us through town, without stopping.

“How are you going to drive with a clutch?”

“You don’t remember?” I smiled. “I’m going to shift this thing without it.”

I paused. “But we have to keep rolling. I can’t shift without a clutch unless I’m moving. Help me beat these lights.”

She did, for we slid through the last two lights that separated us from the open road.

“We’re going to find the welding shop I’ve seen out here,” I said as we took a secondary road near Clemson. “I think the pedal can be welded back on.”

Before long Patsy saw a sign which read “Welding Shop” whose arrow pointed down a dirt road. I slowed down, made a clutch-less downshift to second, then we turned into a dirt road which led to a white frame house.

In the back we saw the welding shed, with a wiry man in overalls working at metal bench.

“What can I do for you?” he smiled, as he walked up.

“I got a problem with my clutch pedal, I replied, as I got out of the Opel.

“Not your clutch?”

“No, just the pedal.”

He looked where the clutch used to be.

“Have you got the pedal?”

“Right here,” Patsy said, lifting the pedal and shaft from the floorboard,

“Can you fix it?” I asked.

He knelt down and looked under the dash.

“Yep,” he said. “I can weld it back.”

“Could you do it now?” I asked. It’s the only car I got.

“Sure I can,” he said.

He cleared off his welding table, then clamped our pedal into a vise, to angle-grind the shaft joint smooth.

Then, he filed the joint under the dash. After that he fitted the two pieces together, clamped them, and welded the two parts together.

With the pedal in place, he sat down in the driver’s seat and pushed it several times. “I think that’ll hold it for a while,” he said.

He climbed out. “You try it,” he said.

I got in and touched the clutch pedal with my left foot,

“I feels a lot better having it here than over there,” I said smiled, pointing toward the empty spot on the floorboard.

“I bet it does,” Joe chuckled.

Then I pressed the pedal down. “Thank you,” I said.

“Have you ever had to weld a clutch pedal back?” Patsy asked as we walked back to the shed.

“No ma’am,” Joe said. “Not in the fifteen years I been welding.”

“I’m so glad you could fix it,” Patsy said.

“Me too,” I added.

“Have got the check book, PJ?” I asked.

She looked in her purse.

“Right near the Stilson Wrench and the Anvil,” I grinned.

“Hush,” she smiled as she continued to pilfer.

“Here,” she said.

“Joe’s Welding,” he smiled, as I opened the check book. “Just write down your phone number.”

I wrote “Joe’s Welding” on the check, then our phone number, then looked up.

“Just put down five dollars,” he said.

Patsy heaved a sigh of great relief.

“If you had said ‘twenty-five’ I’d thought we had a bargain,” as I wrote in the amount.

“I’d would have had a fit,” Patsy said under her breath.

I handed Joe the check. “I appreciate it,” I said, as we shook hands.

“If it gives you any trouble,” Joe smiled, “let me know. I’m in the book.”

We got in the car, waved goodbye, then I clutched the Opel into first gear and and

drove out onto the road to town.

I handed Patsy the check book; she recorded the transaction.

“It’s hard to do,” I said, “but you just have to disobey authority sometimes,” I said.

“What do you mean?”

“Daddy didn’t want me to shift that old Ford without the clutch,” I said.

“Because he was afraid you might tear it up.”

“Exactly, “I said, “but I just wanted to learn how to do it.” I paused. “I never broke anything,” I continued. “Never told anyone but you. I didn’t do it to disobey.”

“I’m glad you learned how to shift without the clutch,” she smiled.

“If we had stalled in Seneca,” she continued,” We’d have to float a loan to pay for the tow, much less the repair.”

“Really?”

“There’s ten-dollars left in the account.” She paused. “It was a miracle how it all worked out.”

“In several ways,” I replied. “In several ways.”