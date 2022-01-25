Mt. Beulah Baptist Church to host Christian singer

Shellem will perform at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church. Contributed photo Related Articles Wadesboro boutique to host fundraiser

WADESBORO — Mt. Beulah Baptist Church will host nationally recognized, Christian Country artist Shellem Cline on Feb. 5 at 6:30 pm.

Cline is from Lenoir, North Carolina. He has performed on the professional level since 2012 and before that he sang gospel with his family – the Gilbert Family. As a solo artist, Cline has won many honors including New Excelling Artist (2012), Young Excelling Individual of the Year (2013), Favorite Vocalist (2013), Songwriter of the Year (2014), and Christian Music Forerunner (2014).

He has also received 15 top 80 hits in the Christian Country industry, including seven of which he was the writer. Currently, Cline has received five number one hits in Christian Country Music and his most popular hit, “Blue Jeans and Biscuits” became number one on the national chart for two consecutive months. “Blue Jeans and Biscuits” also received Christian Country Song of the Year in 2017 as well as the Diamond Award for Song and Video of the Year.

“I feel that I need to use the talent that God has given me to reach a world that most people today forget about, a world that needs good news and encouragement. We are used to gathering at church and giving encouragement, inspiration, and the message of the gospel to the believers, but we often forget about the individuals outside of church that need to hear the good news too,” Cline said in a press release.

Cline focuses his music on both those in the church and outside the church – the ones who often need the message the most.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.