Anson relay team state champs Anson High School’s Women’s 4 X 100 relay team, consisting of Jemia Raley, Mya Covington, Janiyah Maxwell and Malaysia Gabriel, are the 2A state champions.

D.G. Martin | Great replacement what? What were the two most used new words in the news last week?

John Hood | Don’t count on a soft landing RALEIGH — According to the latest estimate from fiscal analysts at the North Carolina General Assembly, our state government will take in about $6.2 billion more in General Fund revenue over the 2021-23 budget biennium than was originally projected last year.

58 children to receive monthly books “Four Branches Sporting Preserve would like to thank its donors for helping raise $1,450.00 for Anson County Partnership for Children’s Imagination Library. With your generous support, we were able to sponsor 58 children,” said Ashley Scarborough of Four Branches. “Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 58 children in Anson County will receive one book monthly from ages birth until five years old. Your generosity is greatly appreciated!”

‘Calm Corner’ reduces conflict, creates meaningful resolutions WADESBORO — A former Anson High School graduate has spearheaded an initiative in Cumberland County Schools to reduce the suspension rate, stop fights and limit conflict within the school system between students and staff.

Fast action saves Pinehurst stroke victim PINEHURST – Pinehurst resident Jack Mahan is home and healthy today, thanks to his fast thinking when he started experiencing symptoms of a stroke. In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Jack and neurohospitalist Steven Lewis, M.D., of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, explained the importance of early detection of stroke symptoms and quick action to get treatment.

Graduates urged to be bold and authentic, as 416 receive degrees WINGATE — Wingate University graduates picking up their bachelor’s degrees Tuesday got seven bits of wisdom from the mouths of babes, or more specifically third- through eighth-grade students, via Girls on the Run founder Molly Barker.

Farming for profitability in 2022 Just about every good we use in our daily lives costs more compared to a year or two ago. The price tag for gas, food, furniture and even clothing has made many of us start budgeting our incomes and stretch every dollar possible. In the agricultural sector, the costs of diesel fuel, fertilizer, pesticides and other supplies are also at an all-time high. For example, fertilizer is up over 200 percent compared to this time last year. This severe inflation of farming inputs has already impacted what crops farmers are planting and also how they will be managed. Just like consumers, farmers also need to stretch every dollar possible.

Paul F. Petrick | The importance of fathers Last month, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy was among the attendees at a bill signing ceremony in Florida for new legislation supporting fatherhood.

Five charged in Ammo Shack robbery ROCKINGHAM — Five suspects have been charged by the Rockingham Police Department in connection with a robbery at the Ammo Shack on East Broad Avenue from two weeks ago.

Tom Campbell | Election winners: Trump, outside money and rage Pundits and politicos like to talk about “mainstream” or “main street” Republicans, as if they made up a significant percentage of today’s GOP. But make no mistake. The May 17th primary election proved beyond doubt that the Trump cult (and there’s no denying they are a cult) is firmly in control of the Republican Party in North Carolina.