DUI results in chase, crash A police chase ended in a car being flipped over around 1:00 p.m. in Anson County on Friday. Lieutenant Brian Tice with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that it was a single-vehicle accident. There were no injuries beyond the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital. The chase lasted about five miles. Additional felony charges will be filed against the suspect, and the case it also being investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Anson youth baseball teams represent at state level This July, Anson Athletic Youth Association was well-represented at the Dixie Youth State Tournaments, with three of their All-Star teams qualifying for the event which ran from July 8-13.

Bo Wagner | The ‘What Have We Gotten Into’ Hotel The where and the which one I will keep to myself; I am not in the habit of publically bashing hotels or other businesses. And since most everyone is short-staffed these days, I try to be even more patient and understanding than normal. That said, though, when Dana and I walked into the room at 11:45 PM, hoping for nothing more than a good night’s sleep, my OCD and “Mr. Fix It” genes immediately spiked to red alert status, and I knew I would be up for a while.

Managing squash vine borers Admiring my pumpkin growing in the garden, I noticed a problem.

Ray Nothstine | Pluralistic society best argument for school choice Private school enrollment is surging across North Carolina. The surge—the greatest in 50 years—is no surprise for exasperated parents who tried to navigate public school shutdowns during COVID-19 lockdowns. While the demand for school choice is on the uptick across the country—it’s not solely because of lockdowns—but differing views about education. In an increasingly pluralistic society, differing worldviews about education style, human sexuality, and spiritual formation must be acknowledged. Simply put, there should be more educational freedoms because of our cultural differences.

Tom Campbell | Fictional reading There’s nothing better than curling up with some great fiction and a glass of sweet tea. But who would have suspected that fiction is transcripts of the January 6th House committee hearings? The most powerful man in the North Carolina Senate (and arguably our state), Phil Berger, likened the hearings to “fictional readings” in a WRAL-TV interview. During this same interview he declared he believed Lt. Governor Mark Robinson would be a “great governor.”

Former wrestler hosting CrossFit classes in Polkton POLKTON — A local CrossFit trainer with 38 years of personal training will be hosting classes in Polkton until the end of the month.

Grant expands robotics opportunities for NC students Nearly 12,000 students across North Carolina will benefit from $1.6 million in grants for robotics programs approved this month by the State Board of Education. In all, 18 school districts and one charter school statewide will share in the funding to support after-school programs aimed at developing student interest and proficiency in science and math through competitive robotics.

Gearing up for the 4-H livestock circuit 4-H youth in our region are busy preparing the 2022 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit season. They have been caring and training their animals for past several months. Some of them get their animals as soon as school lets out for the summer and others raise them year-round.

Cooper announces two judicial appointments RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced two judicial appointments to District Courts last Friday.

Rob Schofield | The legislature heads home. Now what? The North Carolina General Assembly brought its 2022 “short session” to a close last week. Well, at least, it kinda, sorta did.