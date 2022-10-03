Home Features Ready for a career FeaturesLifeLifestyle Ready for a career October 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A few Anson High School seniors made great first impression at the NC Works Job Fair last week. With resumes in hand, they utilized networking skills and professionalism to show that they were career ready. Photo courtesy of Anson High School ❮ ❯ A few Anson High School seniors made great first impression at the NC Works Job Fair last week. With resumes in hand, they utilized networking skills and professionalism to show that they were career ready. View Comments Wadesboro overcast clouds enter location 15 ° C 16.5 ° 12.3 ° 63 % 2.6kmh 100 % Mon 20 ° Tue 20 ° Wed 23 ° Thu 25 ° Fri 27 °