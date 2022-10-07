October 07, 2022
An owl spotted at Hinson Lake Thursday evening.
October 07, 2022
Yesterday, prominent North Carolina Republican political consultant Paul Shumaker released a memorandum to “Interested Parties” with the subject line “The 2022 Red Wave.” It’s the latest missive from the GOP strategist pushing the narrative that Republicans are on the brink of another wave election.
October 05, 2022
History is filled with accounts of what could best be described as epic interpersonal failures, instances where people got it truly, horrible wrong in how they treated each other. Joseph’s brothers determine to kill him and then instead settle for the “kindness” of merely selling him into slavery. Samson’s wife says, “Honey, please tell me the answer to your riddle,” and he says, “I haven’t even told my mom and dad; why would I tell you?” David steals the wife of one of his dearest friends, then murders him to cover it all up.
October 04, 2022
Kindergarteners and first graders celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day last week at Wadesboro Primary School. Students feasted on apples, apple sauce, applejcaks and made their own apple pies.
October 03, 2022
A few Anson High School seniors made great first impression at the NC Works Job Fair last week. With resumes in hand, they utilized networking skills and professionalism to show that they were career ready.
October 03, 2022
On this last day of September, I have a lot of thoughts as the midterm heads into its final weeks. Here in North Carolina, the Senate race should be getting far more attention than it is. Nationally, after Democrats won the summer, Republicans’ fortunes improve significantly in September. The election looks to be settling into a more “normal” midterm than a wave for either side.
October 03, 2022
RALEIGH — North Carolina has divided government. Its most powerful executive is the Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Four of the seven justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are also Democrats. But Republicans enjoy majorities in the General Assembly and Court of Appeals, and hold six of the 10 offices on the Council of State.
October 03, 2022
Hurricane Ian hit us here in North Carolina last week hard enough to get our attention with its heavy rains and winds.
October 02, 2022
RALEIGH — As Ian’s winds and rains leave North Carolina and the work of cleanup and power restoration is underway, Governor Roy Cooper cautions residents to be safe during cleanup work, as four deaths have been reported related to the storm.
September 29, 2022
The 14th Annual John. W. Coltrane Music ‘Edu-tainment’ Festival (JCMEF) is still planned for this Saturday, although the event will take place on Zoom if necessary due to Hurricane Ian.
September 28, 2022
September 27, 2022
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gingham Floyd on their 23rd pastoral anniversary during morning service at 11 am.