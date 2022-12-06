Law Enforcement helps out Wadesboro Police Department and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Carolina Road Runners Vette Club who honored Anson Middle School students with the presentation of their cars and encouraging words.

Christmas parade fun Wadesboro Primary School had a great time at the Wadesboro Christmas Parade last week.

Governor Cooper encourages NC residents to prepare for winter weather RALEIGH — Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Dec. 4 – 10 and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to plan and prepare now, before potentially dangerous winter weather arrives.

Hands of a Sportsman to provide 30 youth with hunting opportunity this weekend POLKTON — This Saturday, Hands of a Sportsman will hold their 3rd annual Anson County Youth Deer Hunt.

D.G. Martin | The lottery — still bad for North Carolina I was firmly opposed to the state of North Carolina getting into the lottery business back in 2005.

North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings CARTHAGE (AP) — Tens of thousands of people braced for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.

Ansonia Theatre premiers “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” on Dec. 9 WADESBORO — The Herdmans are the worst kids in the world and the Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is bringing them straight to the stage!

Christian country musician to perform at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church WADESBORO — Shellem Cline, a Christian country musician, will be performing at a Christmas concert at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Thomas Mills | My first post about Twitter I’ve joined Post and am trying to join Mastodon, but glitches have kept me out so far. I’m not leaving Twitter just yet. It’s still the primary information sharing platform and I still want to read what people are saying and sharing. That said, I believe we are about to watch social media evolve to another phase and probably fairly quickly.

Toys for Tots Big Toys Direct, located in the old Walmart, donated 10 Power Wheels toys to the Wadesboro Police Department to be given out for Christmas for Shop With a Cop and Toys for Tots.

Sen. McInnis reelected Senate Republican Whip RALEIGH — On Monday, Nov. 29, the Senate Republican Caucus voted to reelect Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Moore) as one of its whips.