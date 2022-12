Karate Championship The All Sparring East Coast Karate Championship took place in Dillon, S.C. on Nov. 5. Pictured are Joseph Tomlin, Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Adelynn Helms and Tre’ Garth, with Sensei Covington, Denise, and Weaver Thomas.

D.G. Martin | “I just want to keep on voting after I die.” From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh.

First truck driver training class graduates with 100% completion rate Nine weeks ago, 18 students enrolled in Richmond Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. On Dec. 9, all 18 students graduated from the program, in addition to five students who completed the Behind-the-Wheel Training program.

Coalition of Attorneys General secures more than $10 B in opioid funds from CVS, Walgreens RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $50 billion. North Carolina’s share of those funds is well over $1 billion. Under today’s agreements, CVS will pay $5 billion and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion, totaling $10.7 billion.

Tom Campbell | After 10 years and hundreds of millions in spending, why can’t Johnny read? Legislative leaders are baffled. We all should be. After pouring more than $200 million additional dollars into helping our children read at grade level, they (and we) want to know when we are going to see results. Just before Thanksgiving we learned that the 2021 test results showed only 47 percent of third-grade students were proficient in grade-level reading. End of grade tests further demonstrated that 53 percent of students in grades three through eight were “not proficient” in grade level reading.

Rev. George Ellis | Don’t be afraid; God is with you Karen Huang wrote “I had a medical checkup scheduled, and although I’d had no recent health concerns, I dreaded the visit. I was haunted by memories of an unexpected diagnosis long ago. While I knew God was with me and I should simply trust Him, I still felt afraid. I was disappointed in my fear and lack of faith. If God was always with me, why was I feeling such anxiety?”

Governor offers reward for information on Moore County attack RALEIGH — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. The State is providing up to $25,000 while Duke Energy and Moore County are also each offering rewards up to $25,000.

NCHSAA | Enough is enough: Bad behavior by coaches, parents and fans must stop There’s an unfortunate trend continuing in North Carolina and across the nation that must be stopped: the bad behavior of coaches, parents and fans at high school athletic events.

John Hood | Our workforce is still too small RALEIGH — Most economic forecasters expect us to enter a recession sometime in 2023. I sure hope they’re wrong. Even a mild recession would throw tens of thousands of North Carolinians out of work. And the ranks of displaced workers would rise into the hundreds of thousands if we suffered a downtown as serious as the Great Recession, when North Carolina’s headline unemployment rate (U-3) topped out at 11.4% in April 2009, or the COVID-induced Great Suppression, when the rate hit 14.2% in April 2020.

Anson Commissioners appoint Howell for Sheriff WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff Scott Howell to serve for the next four years following the passing of Landric Reid, although a legal battle is expected to continue over the matter.