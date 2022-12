The spirit of the season Wadesboro Police Department’s Shop with a Cop 2022 took place last week. “Thank you Community, Anson County Schools, Anson County Schools Social Workers, Councilman Fred Davis, Pizza Hut,” states a WPD Facebook post. 20 kids were treated with Pizza and a $200.00 Walmart Gift Card.

John Hood | Patients deserve more choice of hospitals RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians.

Zoning ordinance to be discussed at next commissioner meeting UPDATE: Commissioner Bricken’s comments regarding the alcohol referendum and zoning were clarified from the original article.

Learning about newspapers Mrs. McCollum’s Fourth Grade class at Peachland-Polkton Elementary had a visit from Anson Record Editor Matthew Sasser for their career day. “I learned that newspapers are an important job,” said Cayden. “I learned that newspapers are important so you can learn new stuff,” said Robin.

Christmas is almost here Mrs. Brinson’s 8th Grade ELA class performed Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol as a Reader’s Theater last week.

Harvest Ministries Community Christmas Blessing gathers over 500 people WADESBORO — As the crowd of over 500 people poured into the auditorium of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center on Sunday December 18th, the annual Community Christmas Blessing event the spirit and sounds of the Holiday filled the room. Lead Pastor Steve Adams shared an encouraging and uplifting sermon entitled “WITH US,” where 18 people made a decision to dedicate their lives to Christ!

Ansonville, Anson County awarded neighborhood revitalization grants ANSONVILLE — Anson County and Ansonville each received $950,000 as part of a statewide community investment grant.

D.G. Martin | Remembering the pro and anti-Santa church factions It is hard to make sense of Christmas if you try to explain it in one dimension.

Upcoming church events WADESBORO — Divine Unity H.O.R.M located @ 6090 NC 109 S. Wadesboro, NC, will be having their Christmas Concert December 18, at 3:00 p.m. Special Guest will be Flat Rock Choir, David Marsh Sr. & David Marsh Jr.

Tom Campbell | A code blue medical crisis It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare.

Car chase begins in Polkton, hits semi-truck, ends at Rockingham CVS POLKTON — A car chase began in Polkton Wednesday morning and concluded at the intersection of US 74 and Long Drive, at the corner of the CVS in Rockingham.