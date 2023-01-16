Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center announce the winner of a new set of car tires on Dec. 28. This was the last drawing of the year and the lucky number was 039. The Raffle ticket stub was purchase by Mr. Jeff Powell of the Polkton community. Powell is the winner of a brand new set of automobile tires.Mr. Powell is the owner of Carolina Green. James Tire Service along with others made this Tire Raffle possible. All funds from the raffle will support the BRLC’s Kids Café afterschool program. “I have never won anything before,” Powell said.