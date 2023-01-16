BRLC raffle winner receives new set of tires Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center announce the winner of a new set of car tires on Dec. 28. This was the last drawing of the year and the lucky number was 039. The Raffle ticket stub was purchase by Mr. Jeff Powell of the Polkton community. Powell is the winner of a brand new set of automobile tires. Mr. Powell is the owner of Carolina Green. James Tire Service along with others made this Tire Raffle possible. All funds from the raffle will support the BRLC’s Kids Café afterschool program. “I have never won anything before,” Powell said.

Anson cheerleader performs in London’s New Year’s Day Parade WADESBORO — Morgan Burr, a Junior at Anson County’s Early College and a Varsity Cheerleader for Anson High School, was selected as an All-American.

United Way of Greater Charlotte invests more than $16 M across four counties WADESBORO — United Way of Greater Charlotte announced last week they’ve invested more than $16 million across Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg and Union Counties to address generational poverty and advance racial equity.

Richmond County teacher gets dream $1 million second-chance win HAMLET — A phone call on Wednesday afternoon seemed too good to be true for Diane Ingram of Hamlet when she found out she won $1 million in a second-chance drawing.

Scotland County NAACP Youth to host Civil War curator for MLK event LAURINBURG — On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:00 p.m., the Scotland County NAACP Youth is hosting its 24th MLK, Jr. Celebration at St. Andrews University in the Avinger Auditorium.

Tom Campbell | We’ve been here before Many of us were mesmerized in watching some or most of the fifteen votes required to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. I can’t remember which round it was when it hit me that North Carolina has been here before.

John Hood | Campuses will try to keep discriminating RALEIGH — Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court will finally compel the University of North Carolina and the rest of American higher education to halt the pervasive practice of racial and ethnic discrimination in admissions.

Four suspects charged after multi-county reports of felony larceny WADESBORO — The investigation division of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office has fielded numerous reports for felony larcenies over the past few months.

Shop with a Sheriff held in honor of Landric Reid WADESBORO — Christmas was made brighter for 25 kids in Anson County through the Shop with a Sheriff program this year.

Barn Blast 2023, will you be there? WADESBORO — After a two-year hiatus from being in person, the Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC) is excited to host Barn Blast once again. Guests can look forward to dancing, games, and prizes while supporting a worthy cause. The annual Barn Blast will be held on Friday, January 27th starting at 5:30 pm at the South Piedmont Community College Lockhart-Taylor Center.