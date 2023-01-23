Home Features Wintertime fun at school FeaturesLifeLifestyle Wintertime fun at school January 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read Sneezy the Snowman and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue. Photo courtesy of Wadesboro Primary School Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read Sneezy the Snowman and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue. Wadesboro clear sky enter location 12 ° C 13.3 ° 10.9 ° 30 % 3.1kmh 0 % Wed 17 ° Thu 16 ° Fri 9 ° Sat 12 ° Sun 8 °