Monster thrills and entertainment Monster Trucks returned to the Rockingham Speedway this weekend for a weekend full of entertainment, kicking off their jam-packed schedule for the upcoming year.

Bo Wagner | Grow your garden wisely The Wagner vegetable garden has been a constantly evolving labor of love over many years. Even back as a pretty young kid, I was gardening, mostly things like tomatoes and cucumbers and peppers. Back then, my soil was a really fantastic mixture of dark dirt, horse manure, and ashes from the fireplace. Honestly, that mixture produced some amazing tomatoes especially.

Smoke on the Mountain indeed “Jump out of your chair funny” WADESBORO — “This show is jump out of your chair funny,” Director and Actor Tommy Wooten described the musical comedy, “Smoke on the Mountain.”

Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman who led deputies on a pursuit and then fled on foot while holding a gun.

Curing blindness globally SOUTHERN PINES — In late February 2020, Anna Fakadej, M.D., a Cataract Specialist at Carolina Eye Associates, was scheduled to travel to Ethiopia to perform pro-bono eye surgeries and treat patients in underdeveloped areas.

March’s “Moment of Cultural Enlightenment” at BRLC BURNSVILLE — The Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center will hold their next “Moment of Cultural Enlightenment” event on March 18 at 12:30, with lunch at noon.

NC legislators reach Medicaid expansion deal RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina legislative leaders announced Thursday an agreement to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act.

Board of Education talks new middle school, status of sixth graders CORRECTION — This updated article clarifies that all sixth grade students in Anson County currently are located in a middle school.