ROCKINGHAM — Throughout the year, regular physical activity is one of the most basic things you can do for your health and yet achieve many benefits. Physical activity has been proven to help manage weight, improve brain health, strengthen bones and muscles, reduce the risks of disease, and improve the capability to do activities daily.

Research from the CDC shows that getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death in the United States. Regular physical activity also lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Metabolic syndrome is a combination of too much fat around the waist, high blood pressure, low high-density lipoproteins (HDL) cholesterol, high triglycerides, or high blood sugar. People that begin to incorporate more physical activity into their everyday lifestyle begin to see changes in their levels even without meeting the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity a week. Physical activity is a powerful tool in disease prevention and control!

Research from the CDC also shows that a benefit of physical activity is lowering the risk for developing several common cancers, among them: breast, bladder, colon (proximal and distal), lung, endometrium, esophagus (adenocarcinoma), kidney, and stomach (cardia and non-cardia adenocarcinoma). For cancer survivors, regular physical activity helps to improve the quality of life both mentally and physically.

Summer Safety Tips

Summer is a time of year when we are more likely to do more physical activities simply because of the weather. The summer also offers more daylight to exercise outdoors. Unfortunately, there are precautions that we must take when we are physically active during the hot summer months. The hot temperatures can make exercise unsafe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an average of 702 heat-related deaths occur each year. The CDC also reports an average of 67,512 emergency department visits due to heat.

To avoid illness or injury due to the heat, take precautions. Here are a few tips to keep you safe during summer time physical activities:

• Make plans to engage in any physical activities during the coolest part of the day. These activities include gardening, yardwork, walking, or playing ball. Identifying the coolest part of the day may vary day by day, sometimes it may be in the morning and other times it may be in the evening.

• The type of clothing that you wear makes a difference. Wear clothing that is breathable and lightweight. Wicking clothing, clothing made of a synthetic material that doesn’t absorb wetness, will keep moisture from your skin and help you feel cooler. Also, wearing a hat is great to keep the sun off your face and head.

• Cool down by misting water on your neck and face. Always wear a sunscreen to protect your skin.

• Try physical activities that cool you down, for example, swimming or biking. In hot weather, engage in physical activities with less intensity. Incorporate physical activity at intervals to help minimize heat exhaustion.

• Remember to drink plenty of water. This will help prevent dizziness, headaches, and stomach cramps.

• If it is too hot outside, find a cool place indoors to get some physical activity.

One very important recommendation: if you’re trying to fit more physical activity into your day, choose one that is enjoyable for you. This helps ensure you will do more of it, since it’s fun and doesn’t feel like a chore. If you hate running, for example, you’re unlikely to make that a habit for life. On the other hand, walking has many of the same health benefits as running, and is more accessible for many people.

For more information about health and wellness throughout the year contact Cheri Bennett at NC Cooperative Extension- Richmond County Center at 910-997-8255. The Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office helps provide research-based education and technology to the producers and citizens of this great county. The office is located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham, or see our website at richmond.ces.ncsu.edu for more information.