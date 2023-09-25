Ebony Dragons to host karate tournament Four of the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team members traveled to Dillon, SC on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in their sixth tournament of the year. Pictured is (front row) Addison Jarrell, Tre’ Garth, Christian Garth and Adelynn Helms. In the second row is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. The Ebony Dragons will host their own tournament on Oct. 7 at Anson Middle School at 9:00 a.m. For any questions, call Watkins at 910-206-3237.

Wadesboro man sentenced to 50 years for sex offenses with a child WADESBORO — A Wadesboro man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes, including four felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child, following a nearly two-week long trial.

Richard Hudson | Defending your energy security As the trees in the Sandhills begin to show the first signs of fall, we are reminded that colder weather is near. Like many of you, my family faced last winter’s high energy prices and I am left wondering how they will be this year—especially as costs continue to climb.

God won’t forget you God demonstrated His love toward Israel when He declared, “I will not forget you.”

At-large district voting spurs Anson commissioner meeting into a frenzy WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19 was fraught with tension, debate, yelling and discontent.

RCC’s CDL program expands with MCC partnership HAMLET — Richmond Community College is expanding its Truck Driver Training program into Montgomery County thanks to a partnership with Montgomery Community College.

Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in North Carolina, will pass budget this week RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders ditched efforts this year to dramatically multiply legal gambling in the state, announcing Tuesday that they will instead pass a final budget without it that also will trigger Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.

Patriots, Pride and Pigeons POLKTON — Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex located on Burnsville Church Road welcomed the Patriot Clay Challenge, hosted jointly by Purple Heart Homes and Patriot Military Family Foundation, on Wednesday, September 13. The event had teams of four shooting a fourteen- station course, totaling a hundred clays.

Weekend car crash results in fatality WADESBORO — Robert Moorman Gallagher Jr., 55, of Norwood, passed away from injuries he sustained in an auto accident Saturday, September 9.

Atrium Health and Harvest Ministries prepare residents for cold, COVID, and flu season through medicine give-away WADESBORO — “This is a great event,” describes Pastor Tim Adams of the over-the-counter Medicine Give-Away held at Harvest Ministries Friday, September 15. The event was completely free and open to the public.

Livestock Show 2023 On Saturday, August 26th more than thirty youth and twenty-six cattle from nine different counties participated in the 2023 Anson Heifer Show. The show was hosted in Ansonville and included youth from all over the South-Central District. Thank you to Heath Drye for hosting, Catherine Edwards for judging, all the sponsors, and the Anson Cattlemen’s Association for all their work in making this event possible! 4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin. For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, Jr. 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.