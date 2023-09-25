Four of the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team members traveled to Dillon, SC on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in their sixth tournament of the year. Pictured is (front row) Addison Jarrell, Tre’ Garth, Christian Garth and Adelynn Helms. In the second row is Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. The Ebony Dragons will host their own tournament on Oct. 7 at Anson Middle School at 9:00 a.m. For any questions, call Watkins at 910-206-3237. Submitted photo

