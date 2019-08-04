Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Aug. 11

• First Baptist Church-Sikes Avenue Wadesboro will host their Feed the Need food giveaway and Tools for School Giveaway after 11 a.m. morning worship.

Aug. 11-14

• Cedar Grove Baptist Church will host their revival this week, beginning with the morning sermon by the Rev. Johnny Williams at 11 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday Revival services are 7 p.m. nightly, with different speakers each night. Special singing will take place each night.

Aug. 11-15

• West Rocky Ford Baptist Church Annual Homecoming and Revival Services will begin at 11 a.m. morning worship. Afternoon services will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor John Kirkpatrick of Rehoboth Temple, Monroe as the guest speaker. Weekday services will begin at 7:15 p.m. nightly, with Pastor Vincent Tillman of Life Giving Church, Concord as the speaker.

Aug. 18-22

• Flat Rock MBC will begin their Revival Services Sunday at 10 a.m. with a morning message by the Rev. Jerry L. Tyson . There will be no evening service. Services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly; with Pastor Joshua Ellerbe of House of Shiloh Fellowship Church and Poplar Springs MBC, will be the guest speaker for the week.

Aug. 18-23

• New Jerusalem Holiness will begin their Revival Services Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with a morning message by the Bishop Arvester Lindsey. There will be no evening service, but dinner will be served following morning worship. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly; with Pastor Jamisom Quick of Parson Grove Baptist Church for Monday and Tuesday, and Pastor Iris Tillman from the Church of God of Prophecy of Morven for Wednesday – Friday, will be the guest speakers.

• Poplar Hill MBC will host revival, beginning with morning worship at 10 a.m., and an afternoon service at 3 p.m. Revival will be at 7 p.m. nightly. All are invited.

• Pee Dee MBC will host their Homecoming and Revival services, beginning with the morning message by the Rev. Eddie L. Maye. Afternoon services will begin at 3 p.m. with guest speake, Pastor George D. Steele from Hallelujah Baptist Church of High Point. Weekday services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly with the Rev. Darryl Napper Sr. as the guest speaker.

• Garris Grove Baptist Church will host their Homecoming and Revival services, beginning with the morning message by the Rev. R.A. Lisenby. Dinner will be served afterwards, and there will be no afternoon service. Weekday services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly with the Rev. Anthony Ledbetter as the guest speaker.

Aug. 18 & 21-23

• Rocky Mount AME Zion Church will host their Annual Homecoming and Revival, beginning at 11 a.m. where Pastor Willie E. Givens Jr. will deliver the morning message. Dinner will be served after the morning service. Afternoon service begins at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Stedman Steele, pastor of First Baptist Church as the guest speaker. Respectively, the Rev. James Summers, the Rev. Bernice Bennett, and the Rev. Jerret C. Fite will be the guest speakers.

Aug. 24

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Abundant Life Ministry on their Men’s Conference in High Point at 10 a.m.

Aug. 24-25

• Harvest Ministries Outreach Center is hosting the 20th Anniversary Celebration honoring Pastor Tim and Brenda Adams at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Donnie McClurkin. No registration required. Sunday’s celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Satterfield.

Aug. 25

• Pastor Terry Little of West Deep Creek MBC will be the guest speaker at Light House Praise & Worship Center on their Mission Program in Lincolnton at 4 p.m.

Aug. 25 & 27-29

• Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host their Annual Homecoming and Revival, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest speaker for morning worship is Pastor Antonia L. Smith. Afternoon service begins at 3 p.m. with the Rev. John H. Walker of Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte as the guest speaker. Nightly services will be at 7 p.m. nightly, with the Rev. Eric Baker of New St. John Baptist Church in Charlotte as the speaker.

Sept. 1 & 4-5

• Piney Grove Holiness Church Annual Homecoming & Revival services begins with morning worship. Two-night Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly; with the Rev. Johnny F. McLendon from Fisherhill Community Baptist Church in Cheraw.

Sept. 20

• Pastors’ Night Out will be held at Parsons Grove at 5 p.m. Please RSVP to 843-910-0018 by texting your name and church by Sept. 14.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.