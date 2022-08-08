Preparing for excellence The Anson County School District held their annual new teacher orientation this week, where district leaders welcomed around 40 teachers who were either recently hired or hired during the previous school year.

Tom Campbell | Why are we talking ourselves into a recession? Why does it seem we are willing to talk ourselves into a recession? Opponents of President Biden seem almost gleeful about the prospects and the media has also been complicit in talking up the possibility. The John Locke Foundation’s latest Civitas poll revealed 52.1 percent of North Carolinians believe we are already in a recession, with 24.5 percent somewhat agreeing that we are.

Gov. Cooper, nine others, submit amicus brief in support of race-conscious college admissions RALEIGH — On August 1st, Governor Roy Cooper along with current Governor John Bel Edwards (LA) and former Governors Mike Easley (NC), Bev Perdue (NC), Jim Hunt (NC), Jim Hodges (SC), Richard Riley (SC), Ray Mabus (MS), Roy Barnes (GA), and Terry McAuliffe (VA) submitted an amicus brief in support of UNC (the University of North Carolina) in the United States Supreme Court cases challenging the consideration of race in college admissions at UNC and Harvard.

Tickets on sale for five shows in upcoming Performing Arts Series at Cole Auditorium HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Oct. 16 with Artrageous.

Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research revealed at International Chapter With more than 6 million Americans and 180,000 North Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, preventions and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia.

John Hood | Cooper defends racial discrimination RALEIGH — Because I am an inveterate optimist who likes to think the best of other folks, I’m going to assume for the sake of the following argument that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and former governors Jim Hunt, Mike Easley, and Bev Perdue sometimes sign documents they’ve not closely read.

Nominate your angel WADESBORO — There’s so many unique individuals who deserve recognition for the good they do in the community.

Former UNCP DB, Devin Jones, signs with Panthers CHARLOTTE – Former University of North Carolina at Pembroke cornerback, Devin Jones, signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday morning, after receiving an invite to the Panthers’ rookie minicamp on May 12.

Bo Wagner | Another widow’s mite Mark 12:41-44 “And Jesus sat over against the treasury, and beheld how the people cast money into the treasury: and many that were rich cast in much. And there came a certain poor widow, and she threw in two mites, which make a farthing. And he called unto him his disciples, and saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury: For all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living.”

New disc golf course planned for Hamlet HAMLET — A tentative plan is in the works for a 18-hole disc golf course at City Lake in Hamlet.

Local 4-H family hosts visitor from Japan North Carolina 4-H offers opportunities for members and their families to become part of a growing tradition that includes leadership, cultural exploration, and fun! Through the 4-H Inbound and Outbound exchange programs provided through NC 4-H, families gain a wealth of knowledge, life-changing experiences, and shared memories that will last a lifetime!