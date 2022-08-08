August 08, 2022
The Anson County School District held their annual new teacher orientation this week, where district leaders welcomed around 40 teachers who were either recently hired or hired during the previous school year.
August 08, 2022
Why does it seem we are willing to talk ourselves into a recession? Opponents of President Biden seem almost gleeful about the prospects and the media has also been complicit in talking up the possibility. The John Locke Foundation’s latest Civitas poll revealed 52.1 percent of North Carolinians believe we are already in a recession, with 24.5 percent somewhat agreeing that we are.
August 08, 2022
RALEIGH — On August 1st, Governor Roy Cooper along with current Governor John Bel Edwards (LA) and former Governors Mike Easley (NC), Bev Perdue (NC), Jim Hunt (NC), Jim Hodges (SC), Richard Riley (SC), Ray Mabus (MS), Roy Barnes (GA), and Terry McAuliffe (VA) submitted an amicus brief in support of UNC (the University of North Carolina) in the United States Supreme Court cases challenging the consideration of race in college admissions at UNC and Harvard.
August 08, 2022
HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Oct. 16 with Artrageous.
August 08, 2022
With more than 6 million Americans and 180,000 North Carolinians living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, preventions and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
August 08, 2022
RALEIGH — Because I am an inveterate optimist who likes to think the best of other folks, I’m going to assume for the sake of the following argument that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and former governors Jim Hunt, Mike Easley, and Bev Perdue sometimes sign documents they’ve not closely read.
August 02, 2022
WADESBORO — There’s so many unique individuals who deserve recognition for the good they do in the community.
August 02, 2022
CHARLOTTE – Former University of North Carolina at Pembroke cornerback, Devin Jones, signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers Tuesday morning, after receiving an invite to the Panthers’ rookie minicamp on May 12.
August 02, 2022
Mark 12:41-44 “And Jesus sat over against the treasury, and beheld how the people cast money into the treasury: and many that were rich cast in much. And there came a certain poor widow, and she threw in two mites, which make a farthing. And he called unto him his disciples, and saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury: For all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living.”
July 30, 2022
HAMLET — A tentative plan is in the works for a 18-hole disc golf course at City Lake in Hamlet.
July 28, 2022
North Carolina 4-H offers opportunities for members and their families to become part of a growing tradition that includes leadership, cultural exploration, and fun! Through the 4-H Inbound and Outbound exchange programs provided through NC 4-H, families gain a wealth of knowledge, life-changing experiences, and shared memories that will last a lifetime!
July 28, 2022
Congress is desperately trying to resurrect a carcass of the 1990s. Democrats want to bring back their so-called assault weapons ban but pack it with more added restrictions this go-around. In fact, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th District, had a revealing exchange with New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, where the latter admitted that the point of the bill is to ban a host of weapons in everyday use today.