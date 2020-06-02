Hair studio reopens after 2 months

Altar’d Hair Studio has been closed for the past two months due to COVID-19.
Extensive remodelling has been undertaken since Altar’d Hair Studio had to close in March 25.
Related Articles
WADESBORO — Altar’d Hair Studio, along with salons across the state, was once again ready for business on Friday, May 22 under Phase Two of Cooper’s plan to reopen North Carolina’s economy.
Megan Biles purchased the business from its previous owner, Kim Carpenter, just days before restrictions from COVID-19 forced her to close her doors. The salon was formerly known as Kim’s Kuts for the 32 years it was owned by Carpenter.
“The last day we were able to work was March 25,” explained Biles, “so myself and the girls that work here have essentially been unemployed for two months. We are very glad to be able to go back to work and make a living,”
Since reopening, the response from the Anson County community been overwhelming. “It’s been wonderful,” said Biles. “Everyone has missed sitting in our chair and feeling pampered.”
Rules at the studio are a little different now amid COVID-19. Employees are required to wear a mask and clients are heavily encouraged to do so. Every work area and booth is sanitized after each client.
“We ask that clients come alone to their appointment and wait in their car until we come and get them,” said Biles, “This ensures our guest before them has left and that we have had time to properly disinfect our area prior to them sitting in our chair.”
Upon entering guests are asked to wash their hands in the restroom prior to sitting. Biles also requests clients to reschedule their appointment if they, their spouse, or a family member has been in contact with anyone who has or has had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Biles has wanted to work on hair since her time studying at Stanley Community College. She would eventually go to work at Kim’s Kut’s for three years before purchasing it from Carpenter and renaming it Altar’d Hair Studio.
“I had always wanted to be a salon owner,” said Biles, “so it was the perfect opportunity to purchase it.”
Since being forced to close her doors, Biles has dedicated countless hours to remodeling the Studio. “We wanted to make our clients feel at home but in a nice, luxurious atmosphere,” explained Biles.
Altar’d Hair Studio plans to coordinate with the Anson County Chamber of Commerce in order to celebrate their Grand Opening sometime in the future once they are allowed to host an event with a larger gathering of people.