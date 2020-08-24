ACAC lunches are Bach

Liz OConnell Staff Writer
Greyson Helms runs food orders out to the car pick-up line at the Ansonia Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Liz O’Connell | The Anson Record

<p>Tommy Wooten packs up a lunch bag for Penny Mills during the ACAC Bach’s Lunch fundraiser.</p> <p>Liz O’Connell | The Anson Record</p>

<p>Penny Mills pays her $10 to Maggie Gibson at the Ansonia Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 19. </p> <p>Liz O’Connell | The Anson Record</p>

WADESBORO — About 90 Bach’s Lunches found their way through car windows on Wednesday, Aug. 19 for another successful Anson County Arts Council (ACAC) fundraising event.

The ACAC quickly adapted in the COVID-19 world and offered the Bach’s Lunch as curbside pick-up during the first event of the summer and the group has continued to provide these lunches as to-go orders.

This most recent ACAC Bach Lunch held featured meals from Brown Creek Creamery, a family owned farm in Anson County. The lunch meal includes pimento cheese, salad, fruit, chips, dessert and a drink for $10.

Beth Traywick, Anson County Arts Council Director, said the sponsors have really stepped up since the ACAC programs took a hit from COVID-19. Donations and volunteers have kept the group running.

Events like Bach’s Lunch are helping fund the theater, art classes and even a new streaming upgrade in hopes of bringing the local theater back into in people’s homes.

Upcoming shows at the Ansonia include Steel Magnolias, which will be performed from Oct. 9 until Oct. 18. For Christmas, the Ansonia is hosting a comedy called Fruitcake from December 11 until Dec. 20. Fruitcake will be followed up by the musical Spitfire Grill, which will be performed from March 5 until March 14, 2021. Prelude to a Kiss is the next show, and it will be performed from May 14 until May 23, 2021. The last show of the upcoming season is the musical Once on this Island, and that will be performed from August 5 until August 15.

Volunteers from across Anson county and beyond help organize and set-up the Bach’s Lunch each year.
