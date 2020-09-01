Anson County Accident Report: Aug. 31

September 1, 2020 Anson Record News 0
Liz OConnell Staff Writer

Related Articles

    August 23

    LILESVILLE — At 5:55 p.m., troopers responded at U.S. 74 to a driver who lost control. The driver first traveled off the road on the right, over-correct the mistake and hit a bridge face on the left, then traveled to the right, hitting a guard rail. There is about $4,000 in damages.

    August 24

    WADESBORO — At 8:32 p.m., a driver struck a deer on N.C. 742, causing about $1,500 worth of car damages.

    August 25

    PEACHLAND — At 4:26 a.m., a vehicle traveling on State Road 1438 stuck a tree that had fallen onto the road. There is about $2,500 in damages.

    August 27

    PEACHLAND — At 12:20 p.m., a vehicle traveling on U.S. 74 crossed over to the left lane and hit another vehicle, causing about $500 in damages.

    August 28

    POLKTON — At 4:18 p.m., a trooper responded to a hit and run at N.C. 742. The driver who fled crossed through the center of the roadway, striking another vehicle. There is about $500 worth of damages.

    WADESBORO — At 9:23 p.m., a driver ran off the left shoulder while attempting to make a left turn onto State Route 1122 from N.C. 109. The driver hit a tree and fence, causing about $1,200 in damages. The driver and vehicle left by the time troopers responded.

    August 29

    WADESBORO — At 1:22 a.m., a trooper responded to N.C. 109 after a vehicle veered off the left shoulder, struck a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole. There is about $12,000 in damages.

    LILESVILLE — At 5:48 p.m., a driver on State Route 1733 ran off the left shoulder and hit a fire hydrant. The driver left the scene and returned home, but was located. The driver was identified as being impaired during the accident, but denies operation of vehicle during the time of collision.

    Reach Liz O’Connell at 267-467-5613 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @_eoconnell.

    Related Articles