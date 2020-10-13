Two more COVID-19 deaths reported, total now 8

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported two deaths linked to COVID-19 on Oct. 12.

The two deaths bring the county’s total to eight, half of those deaths reported just within the last two weeks. In the same two weeks, the county has seen an 8.3% case increase.

The county is currently at 670 cases, with 46 active cases, according to the health department’s Facebook page.

The department strongly advises to get your flu shot this season, continue following COVID-19 guidelines and even use the SlowCOVIDNC app to stop the spread.