Pre-order Girl Scout Cookies

WADESBORO — Hopefully you haven’t had enough cookies this past holiday season because the Girl Scouts of Anson County are ready to sell their famous cookies even during a pandemic.

Ordering cookies from the Girl Scouts will look a little different this year in order to keep everyone safe. Hopefully by February the troop will be able to have in-person booths.

But before then, you can pre-order your box of Girl Scout cookies online.

Selling cookies gives the Girl Scouts an opportunity to learn how to manage a small business. They work on customer service, inventory, money handling and marketing.

The money from cookie sales will go to paying for virtual badge events and educational supply kits. The troop has managed to stay active during these last ten months of COVID-19 by holding virtual meeting and events.

If interested in purchasing cookies, go to https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop1389-360.