Police arrest juvenile following shooting

WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police quickly identified and found the suspect allegedly responsible for a shooting on Feb. 5.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers received a call in regards to a shooting off of Salisbury Street and Madison Avenue. The shooting involved juveniles about 16 to 18 years of age who were fighting, according to police.

A black Chevy Tahoe was dropping off one of the juveniles, and a red truck with the other juvenile was following the Tahoe. A suspect from the red truck fired shots from a rifle towards the juvenile who was getting out of the vehicle, police said.

No one was injured in the altercation.

“It was a blessing no one was shot,” said Chief Thedis Spencer.

The truck fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers were still able to identify and locate the juvenile suspect, who is unnamed. He was arrested and the juvenile petition was done, according to Spencer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com.