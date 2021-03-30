NCDOT starts on bridge reconstruction

March 30, 2021 Anson Record News 0
Liz OConnell Staff Writer

ANSONVILLE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a section of Jack’s Branch Road will be closed until September as crews replace a culvert.

The closure began on March 29 and is scheduled to be completed in early September. The bridge is over Cabbage Branch, a creek in Anson County.

Drivers will see a detour sign directing them from Jack’s Branch Road to U.S. 52, Polkton Road, Mount Vernon Road and Martin Road, before returning back to Jack’s Branch Road.

NCDOT crews are able to replace the culvert because of a $412,000 contract awarded to APAC Atlantic Inc. Thompson Arthur Division out of Greensboro.

For real-time travel information, go to www.drivenc.gov.

