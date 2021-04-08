Memorial for those lost to COVID-19 postponed due to weather

ROCKINGHAM — The candlelight vigil for the 92 lives lost in Richmond County due to COVID-19 scheduled for Friday has been postponed to an undetermined date in May due to threat of thunderstorms.

Richmond County Aging Services made the announcement Thursday morning after weeks of anticipation for the event, which was to be held on the night before the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19-related death in the county. The first death was recorded on April 10, 2020.

Weather.com is projecting a 24% chance of precipitation Friday night and states that “a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible” in Rockingham. Jacqueline Welch, director of Aging Services, confirmed in an email that the event will be rescheduled for May and that they will soon notify the public of that new date.

Aging Services encouraged the public to turn on their porch lights instead to memorialize those lost.

“Please remember them and all of the 92 families and their loved ones as they continue to mourn,” read a Facebook post by Aging Services.

Welch told the Daily Journal this week that the event was a way to make up for the limited ability for people to mourn the dead because of the limits on funeral attendance.

“A lot of people haven’t really been able to have (funeral) services like they’re used to having and we just really wanted to honor and memorialize the people that we’ve lost in our county,” she said.