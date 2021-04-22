Wingate to host vaccine clinic on April 23

WINGATE — Wingate University partnered with Community Medical PA to host an on-campus vaccination clinic on Friday, April 23.

Head to the university between 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will be set up in the LaVerne Banquet Hall at 203 E. Wilson St.

Anyone who is 18 years or older is eligible to receive the first dose of the Moderna shot. Your second dose will be scheduled for May 21.

Go online to reserve your spot or call Community Medical at 704-624-3388, click option 1 and ask for vaccine scheduling between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.