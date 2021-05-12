School district announces annual awards

WADESBORO — A stressful year for all comes to a close, but not without recognizing the dedication of those from Anson County Schools for navigating the unusual year and continuing to put students first.

Congratulations to the Anson County Schools Teacher of Year recipients, Principal of the Year and Paraprofessionals of the Year! You all helped make a stressful year a little more at ease.

Teacher of the Year:

• Tracy Small – Anson Early College

• Courtney Morton – Anson High School

• Eric Howell – Anson Middle School

• Megan Randall – Ansonville Elementary

• Rebecca Tolson – Lilesville Elementary

• Bonita Langley – Morven Elementary

• Kaitlyn McPherson – Peachland/Polkton Elementary

• Carli Gibson – Wadesboro Primary

• Georgetta Williams – Wadesboro Elementary

Principal of the Year:

• Chris Stinson – Anson High School

Paraprofessionals of the Year:

• Ericka Chaney – Anson Early College

• Melissa Hildreth – Anson High School

• Sandra Spencer – Anson Middle School

• Lillian Maner – Ansonville Elementary

• Brittany Jacobs – Lilesville Elementary

• Ethel Hall – Morven Elementary

• Laura Laney – Peachland/Polkton Elementary

• Cindy Heafner – Wadesboro Primary

• Sharolyn Carpenter – Wadesboro Elementary