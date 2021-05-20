Free COVID vaccines in Morven Sunday

May 20, 2021 Anson Record News 0
Anson Record Staff
Receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Church of God of Prophecy in Morven on May 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contributed Photo

MORVEN — North Carolina Central University’s Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities (ACCORD) is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Morven on Sunday, May 23.

The clinic runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy. The address is 8477 U.S. Highway 52 South.

Vaccines will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. The type of vaccine was not specified.

ACCORD was created by the North Carolina Board of Governors’ Historically Minority Serving Institutions Committee to help facilitate COVID-19 testing and conduct research to study the public health and economic impact of COVID-19 on undeserved communities of the state. ACCORD currently works in nine different counties.

North Carolina Policy Collaboratory at UNC Chapel Hill supports ACCORD and the North Carolina Coronavirus Relief Fund helps fund ACCORD.

