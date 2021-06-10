Trailer overturns, blocks Thursday traffic

WADESBORO — Thursday morning traffic traveling westbound on U.S. 74 slowed after a Valley Protein tractor trailer tipped over around 9:00 a.m., spilling its contents into the road.

The driver was making a left-hand turn off of Highway 52 onto U.S. 74. Another truck was near the Valley Protein trailer, forcing the driver to swerve and causing it to overturn, according to Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs.

Chicken by-products spilled out the top of the tractor trailer onto the street and parking lot of the BP gas station. Locals are worried about the smell it will leave in the area.

“Valley Protein needs to be put in containers,” Ann Goodman Bowers said in a Facebook comment. “Nasty stuff! Will stink for a good while. They are always spilling that stuff.”

Valley Proteins provides services for the collection, rendering and recycling of animal processing, supermarket waste stream and restaurant used cooking oil throughout the United States.

Diggs reports no injuries from the accident.

This is the second tractor trailer to overturn Thursday morning. The other happened right over county lines in Union County, according to Diggs.