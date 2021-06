WADESBORO — Have an extra neck tie lying around? Consider donating for the Father’s Day Tie Drive.

A.N. Jackson II is collecting neck ties, bolo ties, clip-on ties, bow ties and handkerchiefs from now until June 20. All the ties will be cleaned and given the young men around the community.

To make a donation, email Jackson at Anjackson1941@gmail.com or call 704-221-1762.