Police arrest murder suspect after month-long search

WADESBORO — After about a month of searching, the Wadesboro Police Department arrested a murder suspect on June 28.

Desahun Murray, 18, was wanted for 1st degree murder for the shooting of Sherod Hill on May 30. Following the murder, the police department obtained arrest warrants for Murray, but it was over three weeks before they located him.

The police department, with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation found Murray in the county.

Murray is being held at the Anson County Jail without a bond.