Police investigate fatal car accident

WADESBORO — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car off of U.S. 74 during the 5 o’clock hour on June 14.

A driver was traveling westbound on U.S. 74 when he traveled off to the right-side of the road near Stanback Ferry Ice Plant Road, striking a pedestrian then a utility pole, according to Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer.

The pedestrian, who was on the side of the roadway, died at the scene. The driver was transferred to the hospital but Spencer believes he has since been released.

“No signs of intoxication,” Spencer said. “…We are still investigating.”

