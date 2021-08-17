Chamber to host ‘Day of Sharing’

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that its Young Professionals Anson will host their 1st annual Day of Sharing on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021. Day of Sharing is a community-wide service project that focuses on giving back by volunteering to assist citizens and non-profit organizations.

Today, we are asking you to join us in our effort to make this a successful community-wide service project. There are two ways to support us:

• Become a partner — You can sign up for one of two sponsorship levels, or you can give whatever you can.

• Volunteer — We want to assist as many citizens/organizations as possible, but to do so we need teams. Local businesses, civic clubs, churches, and the community at large are encouraged to volunteer.

Kick-off for Day of Sharing will begin at 7:30 AM at the Town Square in Uptown Wadesboro with a short program. All volunteers will receive their t-shirts and a complimentary continental breakfast.

Included is the Partnership Opportunities that details each level of giving, along with a team registration form.

For more information contact Ashley Scarborough at ashley@plankroadforestry.com (704.690.0324) or Shelby Emrich at semrich@ansoncountychamber.org (704.690.3234). Thank you in advance for your support of this Young Professionals Anson service project.