Anson County increases security measures at athletic events

WADESBORO — Anson County Schools has instituted new safety guidelines for its athletic events.

Effective Sept. 27, the following will go into effect:

• All spectators may be subject to a security wand search prior to entry into any athletic facility within Anson County Schools.

• All bookbags, satchels, fanny packs, backpacks, athletic bags, tote bags, or other bags will not be allowed in the stadium, gymnasium or any ACS athletic facility. Bags are to be left at home or in the vehicle.

• There will be no re-entry to the game after exiting the athletic event.

• The Anson County School District reserves the right to deny entry to any athletic event to any person who fails to comply with these procedures.