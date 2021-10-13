Animal Shelter offering free vaccinations for pets

POLKTON – Anson County Animal Shelter will provide free vaccinations for Anson County area pets. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Anson County Animal Shelter, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address this critical need, Anson County Animal Shelter and Petco Love are partnering to make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.

Anson County Animal Shelter aims to vaccinate 500 pets through this effort. It will be on Saturday October 23rd from 9am to 12 pm at 7257 Hwy, 74 Polkton, NC, 28135, at the shelter parking lots. PLEASE have all pets restrained and stay in you cars, we will give you instructions upon arrival. This is a 1st come, 1st serve clinic.

Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. We plan to also offer 1 year rabies vaccinations through our partnership with Zoetis for Shelter Programs.

“Thanks to Petco Love we can offer these important live saving vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Maureen Lett, Director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure health and wellness of our community’s pets”.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Maureen Lett at mlett@ansoncountync.gov or 704-994-2738. To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.

About Anson County Animal Shelter

Anson County Animal Shelter is an open intake animal care and control facility located in Polkton, NC. We strive to promote humane treatment, compassion and respect for all companion animals through education, protection and community service.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.

Maureen Lett is the director of the Anson County Animal Shelter, and Jennifer Perez works with Petco Love.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.