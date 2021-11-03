Students wow in pumpkin contest

POLKTON — Peachland-Polkton Elementary School PTO hosted a pumpkin decorating contest with many wonderful entries, judged by Lisa Davis.

Entries were categorized by grade level (K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) and then winners were chosen based on most school spirit, most unique, most creative, best carved, best painted, best colored, and top three in the grade level category.

Here is the list of winners:

K-1 Grades

Most school spirit #10 Caden Jones

Most unique #14 Austin Sheppard

Best carved #5 Asher Powell

Best painted #17 Brandon Stansberry

Best colored #1 Matthew Gonzalez

Most creative #11 Andrea Capote

1st #26 Bayla Funderburke

2nd 18 Kailani Coxe

3rd 15 Owen & Cooper Wyatt

2-3 Grades

Most creative #17 Javia Burns

Most school spirit #16 Nora Edwards

Most unique #18 Garreson McLain

Best colored #3 Easton Knight

Best painted #12 Brendan Horne

Best carved #13 Logan Caudle

1st #9 Aiden Sheppard

2nd #11 Emma Gulledge

3rd #14 Peyton Riley

4-5 Grades

Most school spirit #1 Trevor Rivers

Most unique #5 Luke White

Best colored #2 Chloe Treadaway

Best carved #7 Jiya Shah

1st #4 Jay McMurray

2nd #6 Jackson Tolliver

3rd #3 Hunter McMurray

