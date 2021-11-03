Students wow in pumpkin contest

This entry showed lots of school spirit.
POLKTON — Peachland-Polkton Elementary School PTO hosted a pumpkin decorating contest with many wonderful entries, judged by Lisa Davis.
Entries were categorized by grade level (K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) and then winners were chosen based on most school spirit, most unique, most creative, best carved, best painted, best colored, and top three in the grade level category.
Here is the list of winners:
K-1 Grades
Most school spirit #10 Caden Jones
Most unique #14 Austin Sheppard
Best carved #5 Asher Powell
Best painted #17 Brandon Stansberry
Best colored #1 Matthew Gonzalez
Most creative #11 Andrea Capote
1st #26 Bayla Funderburke
2nd 18 Kailani Coxe
3rd 15 Owen & Cooper Wyatt
2-3 Grades
Most creative #17 Javia Burns
Most school spirit #16 Nora Edwards
Most unique #18 Garreson McLain
Best colored #3 Easton Knight
Best painted #12 Brendan Horne
Best carved #13 Logan Caudle
1st #9 Aiden Sheppard
2nd #11 Emma Gulledge
3rd #14 Peyton Riley
4-5 Grades
Most school spirit #1 Trevor Rivers
Most unique #5 Luke White
Best colored #2 Chloe Treadaway
Best carved #7 Jiya Shah
1st #4 Jay McMurray
2nd #6 Jackson Tolliver
3rd #3 Hunter McMurray
