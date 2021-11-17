Vaccine clinic coming to Morven

MORVEN — New Rural Project will host a vaccination clinic at the HOLLA! Center in Morven this upcoming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20.

Individuals who receive their first dose of the vaccine are eligible for a $25 gift card. Second-dose recipients are eligible for a $50 gift card. Various other gift cards, including Bojangles and Food Lion, are available for booster-vaccine recipients.

A free plate of food with Thanksgiving items will be provided by Roger’s Heart. Free haircuts will be provided by Triad Barber School.

Anson County currently has the second-lowest vaccination rate in North Carolina. This event coincides with NRP’s goal of health equity.

“Our goal with our organization is to engage and very much so listen to folks that are in the marginalized and younger communities of rural counties,” said NRP Co-Founder and Executive Director Cynthia Wallace to the Daily Journal earlier this month. “We let data guide a lot of our work.”

Next month on Dec. 18, there will be another event for individuals to receive their second dose.

Other partners for the event include Equality NC, Alpha Pi Chi, NC Counts Coalition and Las Amigas. It’s encouraged to wear a mask at the event.

For questions about the vaccine, call Atrium Health at (704) 468-8888.

