School system’s Christmas Card to feature student, teacher art

WADESBORO — The Board of Education recognized the winners of the 2021 Christmas Card Contest at their Nov. 22 meeting.

According to the Board of Education, with so many outstanding submissions to choose from it was impossible for them to pick just one piece of artwork to feature in the official 2021 Christmas card. Instead, 12 designs created by Anson County Schools students and one teacher will be featured on the card this year, and the card will be mailed to local elected and community officials and to superintendents from surrounding school districts.

“This is a tradition that I am so proud to continue,” Superintendent Howard McLean said. “We have always received so many compliments on the Christmas Cards that feature student artwork and we are very proud of all the submissions and the winners.”

Winners are listed below:

• Kristy Gerald, Teacher, Ansonville Elementary School

• Malichi Rush, Grade 5, Lilesville Elementary School

• Kolton Taylor, Grade 7, Anson Middle School

• Amari Ingram, Grade 9, Anson Early College High School

• Allison Honeycutt, Grade 10, Anson Early College High School

• Carmen Harrington, Grade 3, Lilesville Elementary School

• Isabelle Sanderson, Grade 9, Anson Early College High School

• Lidia Cano-Luna, Grade 9, Anson Early College High School

• Jessica Laney, Grade 9, Anson Early College High School

• Nicole Horne, Grade 8, Anson Middle School

• Kimberly Morales, Grade 5, Peachland-Polkton Elementary School

• Kylie Treadaway, Grade 5, Peachland-Polkton Elementary School

Thank you to all those who participated, and congratulations to the winners!

