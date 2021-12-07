Anson student honored for work with FFA

WADESBORO — The Board of Education recognized Emily Delp as the first Anson High School FFA member to be elected as a Regional FFA Officer in the last 15 years and for earning the Old North State FFA Degree at the 2021 NC FFA State Convention.

Delp loves helping people in need, working, and being outside. She said her favorite part of FFA (Future Farmers of America) was being able to go on trips with her chapter and meet people from around North Carolina and the world. She attended the North Carolina FFA State Convention, the FFA Regional Rally, the FFA leadership camp in White Lake, the Washington Leadership Conference, and the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

“Being an officer all four years of high school was an amazing thing for me,” she said. “When I became an officer I was able to start bringing ideas to the officer team to be able to do for the chapter.”

Delp said FFA is about leadership and getting people ready for the real world.

“I was able to go on these trips and bring back information to share to the chapter like leadership skills,” she said.

She also had to learn how to be a leader during the pandemic when everything was virtual. She only met with the regional officer team once in person, and they did workshops for the region via Zoom.

“That’s the only way we were able to give back to the region. It was amazing being an officer but different at the same time,” Delp said.

Overall, FFA was a rewarding experience.

“FFA has definitely had an impact on me. It has helped me get over my shyness,” said Delp. “Before going into high school I wasn’t able to speak in front of a crowd or talk on the phone with strangers. But now I can go up in front of a crowd and talk and call people without a problem anymore.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.