Commissioners approve radio consoles, psych screenings for law enforcement

WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners approved upgrades to the 9-1-1 board and law enforcement including three new radio consoles and mandatory psychological screenings.

Sheriff Landric Reid asked for more consoles for the 911 board who he said are already paying a “big chunk” of the console funding. They currently pay over $128,000 for the existing consoles and are willing to reimburse that amount.

The consoles are beneficial for the Town of Wadesboro and any disaster that may arise.

“They allow telecommunicators to be able to identify which first responder is in trouble if the emergency button is pressed,” the agenda item reads. “It will also give the 911 center access to all county talk groups as well as surrounding [areas] in event of a disaster or major incident in the county, and will also give an extra position for taking over the Wadesboro dispatch.”

The commissioners approved the line item of $50,876 to purchase three more radio consoles. They also approved a line item of $10,000 for mandatory psychological screenings for all law enforcement who need to be certified before they can perform their duties.

These screenings are the result of Senate Bill 300 requiring psychological screening exams, including a face-to-face or virtual interview by a licensed psychologist to determine the examinee’s capability to fulfill job requirements. The FMRT Group who “sets the standard for safety-sensitive employers” will carry out the screenings which will include the interview and a variety of tests.

According to FMRT’s proposal, the screenings will help the Anson County Sheriff’s Office “make the most informed hiring decisions possible and maximize its human capital investment.”

For more information on these upgrades, contact Reid at lreid@ansoncountync.gov.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.