WADESBORO — On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Anson County 4-H hosted its annual 4-H Achievement Night and Volunteer Leaders Appreciation Ceremony. The purpose of this virtually hosted event is to honor and recognize Anson County 4-H’ers for their accomplishments from the previous year as well as the 4-H Volunteer Leaders and 4-H supporters who have given their time and efforts to assist with 4-H programs.

Several well deserving 4-H’ers earned scholarships for the effort and hard work they put into their club project work. These scholarships are funded through program fundraising efforts and will be used toward 4-H trips, camps, and 4-H project area supplies.

The 2021 Cloverbud (5-7) project participants were Jamison Alexander and Zaire Smith-Maxwell. Junior Division (8-10) project winners were Dylan Alexander and Zoë Martin. Senior Division (13-15) project winners were Andrew Martin and Laia Smith-Maxwell. 2021 Cloverbud (5-7) livestock presentation participant was EB Carpenter. The Intermediate Division (11-13) livestock presentation winner was Maddie Carpenter. The Senior Division (14-18) livestock presentation winner was Lynlee Martin.

Teen and youth leaders who have participated in the Anson County Youth Leadership Forums were also recognized. Youth representing HOLLA! included Jeremiah Kirkley, Za’Kiyah Hixson, and Ambria Willoughby. Youth representing The Caraway Foundation included Kailyn Buchanon, Maalik Cooper, and Jahzaria Underwood. Youth representing Anson County 4-H included Dylan Alexander, Andrew Martin, Zoë Martin, and Amelia Poplin. Micah Chance represented both Anson County 4-H and HOLLA! Maalik Cooper of The Caraway Foundation was recognized for his essay on the zoning ordinance.

Zoë Martin was recognized as the Junior Outstanding 4-H’er. Zoë is an active member of the Busy Bees 4-H Club and turned in two first place project record books. Zoë has donated canned goods to a small farmers’ food drive and also collected and donated personal care items to Harvest Ministries. Zoë led the 4-H pledge during the first Anson Youth Leadership Forum which took place during National 4-H week. With the leadership forums, Zoë stepped up and served as one of the youth co-hosts asking guest panels consisting of local leaders and small business men and women questions during the leadership forums. Congratulations to all of these youth and their hard work!

The Anson County 4-H Volunteer Leaders were recognized for their years of devoted service to the 4-H program. Volunteer recognized were: D’ette Maxwell and Raven Spencer 2 years, Ashley Cole 3 years, Leslie Smith 6 years, Natasha Duncan 12 years, Carrissima Martin 12 years, Debra Ratliff 16 years, Addie Richardson 16 years, Hannah Dunlap 21 years, Kim Bennett 30 years, Ada Moore 43 years, Betty Garris 38 years, and Pearl Blount 39 years. Each Leader was given a certificate. Three community clubs were recognized for renewing all of their paperwork to receive their charter seals. Those clubs receiving charter seals were Eager Beavers 4-H Club, RoboWolves 4-H Club, and Busy Bees 4-H Club.

The evening was capped off with the recognition of the 2021 4-H Leaders Association Officers: Ashley Cole- President, Leslie Smith- Vice President, Pearl Blount-Secretary, and Hannah Dunlap- Treasurer. All of the officers were gracious enough to resume another term in their officer roles. We were fortunate to have two guest speakers, previous Interim County Manager Raymond Allen as well as Jerron Faulk, owner of EurfLife Success Coaching and Consulting. Both speakers gave great advice and encouragement to the youth and 4-H volunteers. Thank you to every who helped to make 4-H Achievement Night was a success! Feel free to check out the Zoom recording on the Anson Extension YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa2zyYdcg9s&t=3s.

Samuel Cole, Jr., is the 4-H Agent for Anson County.

