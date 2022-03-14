Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center will host their Third Red Cross Blood Drive on March 17th.

The Blood Drive will last from 2: p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at 13349 Hwy 742 N Polkton, NC 28135. BRLC volunteer Michele Sanro, along with supporting volunteers and community citizens are working together to help in every area with the Blood Drive.

BRLC encourages all that are able to donate blood to register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767. Or you can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “Burnsville” to schedule your appointment with no waiting.

“[Many of us] have not experienced what it is like to need blood and not have it,” said Carol Smith, lead volunteer for BRLC. “To experience the lack of blood would be very detrimental to anyone on earth.”

Smith encourages African-Americans to donate blood because, she said, this community’s blood has a component that helps those in the midst of a sickle cell crisis to a greater degree.

“You may have wanted to give blood but due to medical reasons, physical limitations or even fear you have not,” Smith said. “Please let me encourage you as a first-time donor as of last March 2021, I donated my first pint of blood with no problems.”

Smith attributes the growth of BRLC to their value of putting God first as well as their volunteers.