The Anson County Partnership for Children collected roughly 25 pounds of medication through their medicine drop event to help get harmful substances off the streets. More than 15 community members came out to safely dispose of prescription and over the counter medication. “We are always proud of the success of this event. Lieutenant Ephraim Davis has always been willing to collaborate with the Partnership to help facilitate the event each year,” said Tracy Harrington of the Anson County Partnership for Children. “We hope that numbers in attendance continue to rise as we cautiously get back to in-person events and activities.”