LILESVILLE— Starting April 1, teachers can apply for Bright Ideas education grants from Pee Dee Electric. The electric cooperative is providing grants of up to $2,000 to bring creative learning projects to life and enhance education for local students. Teachers can apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.

Pee Dee Electric will be awarding Bright Ideas grants to local teachers for the 2022-2023 school year, funding K-12 classroom projects in all curriculum areas including: art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team. They must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.

Since 1994, Pee Dee Electric has issued more than $297,000 in grants, making possible 234 projects that have benefited students across Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Scotland, Stanly, Richmond, and Union counties.

The Bright Ideas education grant program is a shared initiative of all 26 electric co-ops in North Carolina. Collectively, Pee Dee Electric and North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have issued more than $14.3 million supporting 13,536 projects benefiting well over 2.8 million students statewide.

The final deadline to apply is Sept. 15. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.pdemc.com/bright-ideas-grant-program to find details on submission requirements. For more information about the program and grant-writing tips, please visit www.ncbrightideas.com.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com.

Megan Shaw is the Communications Specialist for Pee Dee Electric.

