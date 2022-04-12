Funds must be used to combat opioid crisis locally

WADESBORO — Anson County is slated to receive more than $1 million to help fight the opioid crisis as a result of the historic $26 billion settlement agreement won against drug manufacturers which will be distributed nationwide.

Attorney General Josh Stein (D), who led the State of North Carolina’s involvement in the legal battle over the damage caused by the proliferation of opioids over the last several years, announced the state would be receiving these funds late last week.

In total, North Carolina won $750 million in the settlement, which will go to county governments to develop and implement strategies to combat the crisis. Anson County will be receiving $1,173,718, according to Stein. The impact of the crisis in Anson was “low” compared to other parts of the state, according to data collected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

At least seven people in Anson County died from unintentional opioid overdoses in 2020, which amounted to a rate of 28.6 such deaths out of every 100,000 residents for Anson, the highest number recorded in the county for a single year since at least 2000 (the earliest recorded year listed on the NCDHHS website).

“The opioid epidemic has devastated communities across North Carolina and Anson County is no exception,” Stein wrote in a column explaining what the settlement means for each community. “The money will be distributed to the county commission, which, with community input, will decide how to invest the money to save lives.”

The amount of money distributed to each county was determined based on the number of opioid deaths recorded and other health metrics.

Stein explained that the nature of the deal reached between the plaintiffs and the defendants in the case requires that the settlement money be used only to support efforts to fight the crisis. Additionally, the deal stipulated that the drug manufacturers in question (Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson) must change their business practices to avoid any similar issues in the future.

The state will allocate these funds with “full transparency” so that the public can see what each government uses it for and how effective their efforts were, Stein said.

“In sum, this settlement brings much-needed hope to every corner of our state,” he said.