Safe Kids Anson is dedicated to serving our families, children, and community members through child passenger safety resources and information.

In the event of an emergency, it is imperative that first responders know of any special needs or medical conditions of any person in a vehicle. Through a generous donor, Safe Kids Anson has teamed up with Anson County Partnership for Children to offer seat belt identifiers for children with autism.

In order to obtain a seatbelt identifier, the parent or caregiver must call the Partnership before arriving to ensure that they are still in stock. Although these are free to the public, please note that parents or caregivers must show proof of residency. This will be a first come, first serve basis as there is a limited supply. No more than two seatbelt identifiers will be distributed per family.

We are so excited to share this with the public and to those who may be interested. You can call the Partnership beginning May 31st to schedule a pick-up.