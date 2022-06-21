On Sunday, June 19, 2o222, for Father’s Day, Mr. Charlie “Bill” Tillman was honored for his years of dedicated service to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., and for serving his country as a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Tillman was a special friend and family man of the White Front Community today known as Airport Road. He was loved by all in the community, a male role model of a citizen.

I remember as a very young kid, watching him come home daily from work at Allen Bennett Company. Watching him come through the neighborhood visiting friends and family.

He joined Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in 1945. Tillman served in various roles: Superintendent of the Sunday School for 35 years, Chairman of the Deacon Board and Church Treasurer.

Tillman encouraged my siblings and myself to attend Sunday School weekly. We would wait patiently on our front porch, dressed for him to drive down the hill from his house in his famous 1970 brown Chevrolet Impala, which he drove for many years. He would wait for us to run out to catch a ride to Sunday School.

Following Sunday School, he would take a brief break to go back home to get his sweet loving wife, Mrs. Anne Sue Tyson, who stayed home to finish preparing their Sunday dinner. To this union, six children were born, three daughters and three sons. Four of whom are still alive; Mr. Charlie Anne Williams, Mrs. Susie Norton, Rev. Oscar S. Tillman and Mr. Samuel E. Tillman.

Charlie “Bill” Tillman was also affiliated with Pride of Anson #29 Masonic Lodge.

This Father’s Day, we honor and remember you, Mr. Charlie “Bill” Tillman, for being not only a fabulous father figure but for being a great male role model for his country, his church, and his community.

This article was submitted by Trustee Debra O. Rosebud of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church