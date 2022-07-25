WADESBORO — As of Monday afternoon, there are 172 active COVID-19 cases in Anson County.

In total, there have been 7,191 positive COVID cases since the onset of the disease in March of 2020. There have been 99 deaths in the county.

Richmond County jumped from a medium to a high transmission for COVID last week. A representative from the Anson County Health Department said that Anson County was not yet available as of Monday.

“Across the state, we’re seeing a rise,” said Richmond County Health Director Cheryl Speight. “[The BA.5 variant] is very transmissible. We’re not seeing severe illness, but we are seeing a higher degree of transmissibility.”

Rapid tests and N-95 masks are available at the ACHD. The Moderna vaccine is available on Thursdays. CPVID testing is available through Optum Health at 500 Morven Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“If you are positive or currently awaiting test results, please stay home. If you are experiencing symptoms, please get tested,” advises the ACHD Facebook page. “Please note that if you have taken a home test with positive results, you are not required to report it to the Health Department.”

For more COVID information, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov