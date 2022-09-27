On Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc. will be honoring Rev. Nathaniel Floyd and First Lady, Mrs. Luevina Gingham Floyd on their 23rd pastoral anniversary during morning service at 11 am.

There will not be an afternoon service.

Light refreshments will be served.

Rev. Oscar Tillman who resides in Charlotte, NC. Former resident of the White Front Community now named Airport Road will bring the Anniversary Sermon. Rev. Tillman is a 1963 graduate of J. R. Faison School. He went on to make a career serving in the U.S. Army. Pastoring in various states: Tampa, Washington, Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. He also served as President of the NAACP while in Arizona. Making a full circle and returning to his family home Church – Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Inc.

All families, friends, and classmates are invited to come out and help honor and celebrate these two God fearing men.

To God be the glory.