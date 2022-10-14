LAURINBURG — Champion Media celebrated the “Angels Among Us” last week at Scotch Meadows Country Club.

For several years, The Laurinburg Exchange, The Richmond County Daily Journal and The Anson Record has reached out to the community to highlight the angels among us and this year was no different.

This year, eight Angels were chosen and they were Elaine McLaurin of Rockingham, Brandon Locklear of Laurinburg, Annie Cureton of Laurinburg, Charlie Fipps of Laurel Hill, Lisa Martin of Rockingham, Mary Jane Lassiter of Rockingham, Jennie Brown of Rockingham, Wanda Sue Thompson of Rockingham.

Regional publisher, Tricia Johnston, hosted the award ceremony, thanking the Angels for being a guiding force for good in the community.

“We thank you for your example of love and kindness. You inspire us to find ways we can do more to help others, whether they are people we know or strangers. You show us how important it is to do what we can with what we have been given,” she said.

In a room full of Angels, it was easy to feel the love and the glow of goodness from this year’s honorees.