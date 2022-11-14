WADESBORO — Harvey Hamilton Leavitt III, 63, a third-generation funeral director of Leavitt Funeral Home and active Wadesboro community member, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.

He participated in numerous committees, organizations and leadership initiatives throughout Anson County. A brief list of his affiliations include the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, the South Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees, NC Funeral Directors Association, Kilwinning Masonic Lodge #64, the Oasis Shrine, the Civican Club, sponsorship of the Anson County Arts Council and Ansonia Theatre, Uwharrie Bank and a life-long member of Wadesboro’s First United Methodist Church.

“He was the world to me,” said his wife of 14 years, Carrie Leavitt. They’d been together for about 25 years and have a daughter and a son together.

Harvey’s grandfather started Leavitt Funeral Home in McFarlan in 1914.

According to his obituary, both Harvey and his sister assisted with the day-to-day activities of the funeral home at a young age.

“The job just fit him,” Carrie said. “He was born to be a funeral director.”

Carrie added that he treated all of his employees just like family. His obituary states that he was “relentlessly hardworking, but disciplined and organized, always making time for those tasks and those people that needed his attention.”

“He treated everybody the same,” Carrie said. “It didn’t matter if you had a dollar or a million dollars. He treated every family with respect and the same kindness — He always had a smile for everybody.”

A Facebook post by Leavitt Funeral Home announcing his passing received over 1,000 reactions, over 700 comments and over 200 shares. A funeral service was held on Nov. 4.